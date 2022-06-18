LETTER: Putin using war playbook from Bush presidencies

Vladimir Putin of Russia is using the same playbook as the two demons: The lizard-eyed George H.W. Bush and the beady-eyed George W Bush.

They bombed cites and killed civilians including women and children in those cities. They and their cronies started a war and got rich, from American blood. The beady-eyed one gave Halliburton no bid contracts which means they gave them an open checkbook to the U.S. Treasury at taxpayers' expense, and they made out like bandits. That is the work of demons.

According to the Watson Institute:

No one knows with certainty how many people have been killed and wounded in the Iraq invasion. However, we know that between 184,382 and 207,156 civilians have died from direct war. Several times as many Iraqi civilians may have died as an indirect result of the war, due to damage to the systems that provide food, health care and clean drinking water, and as a result, illness, infectious diseases, and malnutrition that could otherwise have been avoided or treated. Iraqi civilians are still dying in significant numbers.

I could look into the eyes of the two demons and I could clearly see their evil soul. The Bush clan is at the heart of the Washington Establishment Swamp, along with the anti-American Hussein Obama and the empty shell Biden.

Victor Flood, Gays

