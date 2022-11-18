LETTER: Questions lead to accusatio

Members of the Mattoon school board recently accused Heidi Larson of violating the open meetings act, a misdemeanor.

She sent an email asking that an item be put on an upcoming meeting agenda. That’s it. The Edgar County Watchdogs (edgarcountywatchdogs.com) posted an opinion on their website stating they do not believe Heidi violated the open meetings act. If you’re not familiar with them, they monitor public bodies, and they love calling out elected officials. If they don’t think a violation occurred, that says volumes.

Why would the school board publicly accuse Heidi of a crime? It seems public humiliation, not addressing the email, was the goal. You see, Heidi asks questions the board doesn’t like. For example, she has heard the LIFT building is grossly over budget. Maybe it isn’t. But Heidi has asked for someone to attend a meeting to give a report. She was told no. She asked for financials that separate costs by building, and was given a stack of documents in excess of 1,000 pages, obviously a sarcastic reply.

Heidi also votes her conscience instead of going with the crowd. When the board voted to implement a sex education curriculum so controversial it was rejected by most school boards in Illinois, Heidi was one of only two members who voted no.

Has any other board member ever sent an email or text to other board members? If so, it’s hypocritical that Heidi is the only member who has been called out for it.

During the meeting, one board member said, “The board is here to support this administration and this superintendent, not to be the voice (of the people).” Maybe a little less time harassing members they don’t like and a little more time representing us people would be a more productive expenditure of their time.

Randy Ervin, Mattoon