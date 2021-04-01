LETTER: Raising the business tax will kill middle class

I was warning people about outsourcing 20 years ago. Someone probably should have warned 30 or 40 years ago. And of course, now there is talk of raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Factory workers used to make that 30 or 40 years ago so in a sense they should be making double the minimum wage. The problem is there are no factories left in Coles County.

So who is the monster in all of this? It's the business tax.

Why is our business tax more than seven times the rest of the world? America should have a business tax less than anywhere in the civilized world.

Donald Trump tried to do something but Congress only let him lower it by so much and Joe Biden said in his debate that he would raise it again. If he raises it on top of the minimum wage, it will be the end of the middle class as we know it.

There will be nothing Made in America ever again. Our economy will never balance out again. Factory jobs were a place for people to go out of high school to work and have enough money to have a family and survive and still have a 401K.