LETTER: Reader offers prayer for leaders, country

A few weeks before the 2016 elections a friend, a person of deep faith, composed this prayer for our nation.

The sentiments it expresses seemed to me so appropriate that even people who would not use such overtly religious language could still find it in echoes of their own deep desire for the country. I asked his permission to share it, as follows:

"O Lord our Governor, bless the leaders of our land, that we may be a people at peace among ourselves and a blessing to other nations of the earth.

Lord, keep this nation under your care.

To the president and members of the cabinet, to governors of states, mayors of cities, and to all in administrative authority, grant wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties.

Give grace to your servants, O Lord.

To senators and representatives, and those who make our laws in states, cities, and towns, give courage, wisdom, and foresight to provide for the needs of all our people, and to fulfill our obligations in the community of nations.

Give grace to your servants, O Lord.

To the judges and officers of our courts give understanding and integrity, that human rights may be safeguarded and justice served.