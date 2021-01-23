LETTER: Readers challenged look at facts, not lies

I believe in logic, evidence, and expertise.

There is no dispute that the elections were fair and secure; all credible sources confirm it was an honest election.

There is no dispute that Mary Miller, a local and elected official, praised Hitler’s approach to teaching children; there was clear audio of her sympathizing with the world’s worst —but not only—Nazi.

It’s not disputed that Mary Miller is beholden to special interests in Washington as most campaign contributions came from dark money (House Freedom Fund: $2.2 million) and not from our Coles County neighbors (about $130,000); it’s public information.

Similarly, there is no dispute that Chris Miller, Mary’s husband and an elected state official, talked about a “culture war” with “dangerous Democrat terrorists” moments before the domestic terrorists violently and unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol for an insurrection fomented by President Trump spouting lies about the election.

These are factual statements, much like the roundness of the earth, that some folks dismiss because they disregard evidence, logic, and expertise.