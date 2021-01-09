LETTER: Readers deserve balanced, factual coverage

I am greatly disturbed that all information printed by your paper comes only from the Associated Press, and many issues are not covered.

The Hunter Biden investigation is handled as though it is of little importance or consequence, when in reality it is a major issue. The election improprieties were not covered. The coverage keeps repeating that there was no fraud.

I have served as an election judge in the past, and I know that poll watchers are allowed to be present, both political parties are to witness the counting of ballots, and voted ballots do not arrive at a counting site in suitcases.

If our democracy is going to continue, both sides of every issue must be heard and given voice. I do not want to be told how to think and what is politically correct. I can draw my own conclusions.

I want the facts — all the facts — and not just what the AP wants me to believe. After a three-year investigation of President Trump colluding with Russia, he was exonerated, and yet, that story continues to circulate with no retractions.

The news is important to me, but I want the facts to be accurate.

Jo-Anne Flood, Greenup

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0