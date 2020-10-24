LETTER: Reardon has attributes needed to be state's attorney

I support Todd Reardon for Coles County’s State’s Attorney.

Distinctions set him apart from his opponent, Jesse Danley — young, inexperienced, and only appointed to office.

Todd is a Coles County native, a veteran of the Illinois National Guard, a graduate of EIU and SIU’s School of Law (cum laude), and licensed to practice before the Supreme Court. Only 75,000 out of 1.35 million attorneys are so licensed.

A member of civic, labor, and veterans’ and legal organizations, he has practiced criminal, labor, family, and civil law, with 23 years of jury trial experience, experience invaluable for a state’s attorney.

Todd supports American labor by buying American; that will continue in the state’s attorney’s office.

As a victim of violent crime, Todd will enforce accountability and prosecution to protect residents. Defending the wrongly accused, he sees taxpayer dollars wasted on frivolous prosecutions.