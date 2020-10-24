LETTER: Reardon has attributes needed to be state's attorney

I support Todd Reardon for Coles County’s State’s Attorney.
Distinctions set him apart from his opponent, Jesse Danley — young, inexperienced, and only appointed to office.
Todd is a Coles County native, a veteran of the Illinois National Guard, a graduate of EIU and SIU’s School of Law (cum laude), and licensed to practice before the Supreme Court. Only 75,000 out of 1.35 million attorneys are so licensed.
A member of civic, labor, and veterans’ and legal organizations, he has practiced criminal, labor, family, and civil law, with 23 years of jury trial experience, experience invaluable for a state’s attorney.
Todd supports American labor by buying American; that will continue in the state’s attorney’s office.
As a victim of violent crime, Todd will enforce accountability and prosecution to protect residents. Defending the wrongly accused, he sees taxpayer dollars wasted on frivolous prosecutions.
A fiscal conservative, he will use public monies to prosecute crimes most in need of prosecution, using alternative sentencing programs and second-chance rehabilitation of nonviolent offenders to serve justice, public interest, and reduce court and jail costs. For some first-time, non-violent offenders, he advocates home confinement, intervention and diversion, interdiction and treatment, and victim satisfaction.
The state’s attorney’s office is part of the community and he envisions programs supporting public transportation (reducing drunk driving), after-school programs (reducing delinquency), and drug-court programs. Todd’s vision comes from experience and commitment to serve the public, social justice, and the law.
Todd has greater experience in law, administering office and staff, and managing budgets. I have known Todd since 1992 as a student at Eastern. I saw in his success, honesty, integrity, and decency. We hope we never need the state attorney’s office, but if we do, we should hope someone like Todd is in office.
Gary Foster, Charleston
