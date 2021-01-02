LETTER: Region needs to takes steps to save our children

Our kids are dying. That's the headline. My friends are dying.

It's not just a fancy catch line. Drugs are rampant in this city, this county, this state and I can tell you right now there are only two ways out: Jail, or death.

I'm not telling you that to be mean. I'm telling you that to scare you. You should be scared. Fortunately, that's the worst case scenario, but unfortunately, that is the scenario nine out of ten times.

Help is too little, too distant, too difficult. Pick a direction. There isn't real help for 50 miles in any direction and those doctors can only see 100 patients. I don't think I need to do the math for you. The situation speaks for itself if you're a parent of one of these lost children.

Who is going to step up in this county? Is there a doctor out there willing to go through the licensing process to save some kids? I've wondered that the past eight years and still nothing changes.

The obituaries fill up and nothing changes. There can be an end to it and there can be a future and I hope someone wondering this very thing at least sees this and refuses to give up.