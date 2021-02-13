LETTER: Remember your pets during these frigid days

With the coldest temperatures of the season upon us, this is a friendly reminder to pet owners to ensure the welfare of our animal companions in frigid weather.

While necessary in all conditions, it is especially important in very cold temperatures to provide pets with adequate shelter and nourishment.

While ideally they should be brought indoors, at the very minimum, they should be provided a warm, wind-proof shelter, unlimited access to fresh water, and frequent checks if they are not indoors with you.

For outdoor pets, consider using heating pads or straw for bedding (fabric beds may get wet and freeze), heated water bowls if you cannot change the water frequently, and provide your pet with extra food.

For further information, please call (217) 345-3576.

Kit Morice, Charleston, on behalf of the Charleston Area Dog Club

