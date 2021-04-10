LETTER: Remembering an EIU basketball team for the ages

Twentieth anniversary. EIU Panther Men’s Basketball are down by 21 points to Austin Peay in the OVC championship game with 9 minutes remaining.

The Panthers, led by Kyle Hill and Henry Domercant, storm back on a 27-5 run, ultimately winning on a goaltending by Austin Peay with 0.6 seconds left.

EIU wins the OVC tournament championship and advances to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Rick Samuels. The team and fans drive back to Charleston that night for a celebration in Lantz Gym (not arena because it’s a gym). The gym is packed, like it was every home game, with both end zones pulled out. Students pour in from IKES and Marty’s. It was a great time to be alive.

EIU plays Arizona in the NCAA Tournament first round. Kyle Hill and Henry Domercant finish the year both in the top 5 in scoring (2nd and 5th) in the country! The only time this has ever happened and will ever happen for two players on the same team. EIU finishes the year with a record of 21-10. EIU basketball and, really, EIU athletics are at an all-time high.