LETTER: Republicans put God and country first

As we look forward to the Nov. 3 election, we remember that when our forefathers wrote the Declaration of Independence and our national Constitution, they gave God credit for creating a wonderful land and making us a nation that could live in freedom under His care, which we have done for over 200 years.

As I listened to the Democratic Convention, I heard them leave the words "under God" out of the Pledge of Allegiance. Does that mean they want freedom from religion rather than freedom of religion?

After the Democrats left God out of the Pledge, they proceeded to speak of change they want: to have more liberal abortion laws, to tear down "Trump's Wall" and have open borders, to do away with use of fossil fuels, and to undo many of the trade agreements that Trump made that gave people good jobs and better pay.

Then I listened to the Republicans. They not only left God in the Pledge, but also many speakers ended with the prayer, "God Bless America."

They listed positive things they hope to accomplish over the next four years. They want to keep use of fossil fuels, strong borders, the right to life for babies, and proper funding of police and military to keep our country safe from our enemies who want to destroy us.