Please slow down!

Living in Lane Acres, a quiet Mattoon subdivision, I have been disappointed and fearful when, every morning and every evening, the Mattoon school buses speed along Briar Lane.

I implore the bus drivers to slow down to avoid hitting a child or a car parked on the narrow street. I feel certain there is a 20 mph speed limit but the buses far exceed that speed.

Please do take heed before a serious accident happens and someone is seriously hurt.

Gail Lockart, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0