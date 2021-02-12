LETTER: Rick Hall has what it takes to be great mayor

I was raised in Mattoon and still consider it my home with lots of fond memories.

I now live in California because most of my grandchildren live here. I have a son and daughter-in-law and three precious grands who currently reside in Mattoon.

I want to see Mattoon flourish and continue to grow. I am aware of the upcoming election for city council members and the election for a new mayor. Of course I can't vote but I would urge everyone there to vote.

There is one candidate for mayor that particularly stands out in my mind. His name is Rick Hall. He has the experience to serve Mattoon well. He has been community-centered all his life.

Please check out his credentials on his web site, www.rickhallformayor. He has served on Mattoon Water Board, the school board, and Mattoon City Council. This is just to mention a few. He is a Vietnam veteran.

Please consider voting for him. I think he is the one with the talent, work ethic and foresight to lead Mattoon into the future. Thank you.

John R. Schilling, San Diego, Calif.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0