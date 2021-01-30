LETTER: Signers of published petition owe Miller an apology

The weekend edition of the Journal Gazette & Times- Courier, January 23-24, 2021, had a full page paid advertisement. The advertisement consisted of a petition and a listing of the names of those individuals who endorsed the petition.

In my opinion, the petition is political propaganda vilifying Representative Mary Miller.

The author of the petition was within his rights to express an opinion as free speech is protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.

It is my belief that the author of this petition and its endorsers along with Governor Pritzker and Senator Duckworth, all of whom have similarly vilified Representative Miller, owe Representative Mary Miller a public apology.

Does Representative Miller not have the same right to free speech as those who vilify her?

Jerry Beaumont, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0