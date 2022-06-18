 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Solutions to mass school shootings

How to stop school shootings.

There are two simple and effective ways to eliminate mass shootings in public schools.

Home school or go to a private school.

Don Searles, Mattoon 

