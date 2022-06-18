LETTER: Solutions to mass school shootings Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save How to stop school shootings.There are two simple and effective ways to eliminate mass shootings in public schools.Home school or go to a private school.Don Searles, Mattoon 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Shooting Private School Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular LETTER: Coles Co. wind project generates many questions This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page. LETTER: Martin has qualities needed to be sheriff This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page. LETTER: Del Willison's lasting impact remembered This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page. LETTER: Illinois set to be abortion capital This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page. LETTER: Anti-gun rally speakers miss the mark This is a letter to the editor that appears on the JG-TC Opinion page.