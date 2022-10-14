LETTER: Some background about Spring Haven

Having known the history of Spring Haven since my early childhood, I am tempted to write the early history of that resort. My father and Olen Humphrey were truckers in the early 1930s, hauling livestock to Chicago and Indianapolis. Olen bought the Charleston Stone Company on the Ambraw River in the early 1930s and was very successful in the operation. He and my father remained very good friends.

Olen bought some race horses and an orange grove down in McAllen, Texas, which he converted into a harness race horse track. He then bought what was to be, in time, Spring Haven. He built a home a short distance from the river, the foundation which is mentioned in this article.

Later on, Olen built that large horse barn down the tree-lined lane leading to that impressive barn. The barn had four apartments upstairs where Mexicans lived who cared for the horses. As it turned out, these were illegal aliens who subsequently were exported back to Mexico. A race harness horse racetrack was constructed adjacent to this newest barn. It remains there today.

The Lincoln Statue, with Lincoln's finger in the air, constructed of fiberglass, once an embarrassment to the community, now stands at this new resort. It was located south of the Church of God at one time.

In time, the stone quarry operations moved further south and the river barn was destroyed, as was both the tenant house and the main house, but not the foundation. I have been in that main house, which was decorated with western furniture and race horse artifacts.

After Olen's death, the property was acquired by a family that built a restaurant and other attractions, but could not make a successful go of it. Best of luck to the new owners.

Just some history from an 87-year-old.

-- Jack Pierce, Mattoon.