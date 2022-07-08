LETTER: Speaker of the House needs to be accountable to everyone

It should be seen that the U.S. House of Representatives does not govern well in performing its Constitutional duties. This has been true for so long that we have accepted as normal this failure to perform.

One prime example is their pattern of writing a bill to be passed. With two or three thousand pages of text, members are for the first time shown the bill and are told they are to vote on passage within an hour or two.

We can assume that the Speaker of the House has arranged this practice, evidence that the position holds large powers over the creation of laws for all of us nationwide. Yet the only voter accountability is to the voters in their district.

If we are to have truly representative government, then every American voter should in some electoral way be able to choose or "unchoose" the House Speaker. In some way we should select or de- select the House Speaker.

Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon