LETTER: State needs to lead transition from coal

COVID-19 is hammering the final nail in the coffin of the coal industry. The writing has been on the wall for some time. Together, we can create a better future for communities affected by the demise of the coal industry.

Coal sites across the nation are closing as the cost of natural gas lowers and the renewable energy industry grows. And, with the added strain COVID-19 has placed on the nation, prospects are looking bleak for coal’s future.

Before the pandemic, Murray Energy and Foresight Energy filed bankruptcy. Closure of the Shay #1 Mine in Macoupin County was already announced, with operations remaining at Deer Run Mine in Montgomery County, Pond Creek Mine in Williamson County, and Sugar Camp Mine in Franklin County.

On the day Murray filed bankruptcy, board chairman Robert Murray’s base cash salary was $12 million, and the company has since asked the federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy to relieve the company of its retiree healthcare obligations.

Illinoisans know this story too well. When coal companies go bankrupt, they protect their executives and business interests, not workers. Left behind are families with lost wages and unfulfilled pension promises.