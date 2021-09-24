LETTER: State takes major step to assist those with Alzheimer's

There are nearly 1 million Illinois residents who are directly affected by Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia, but less than half ever receive a diagnosis.

As someone who can empathize with this, I know that getting a diagnosis is one of the most critical steps in an Alzheimer’s journey because it allows a person with the disease to plan for the future, participate in clinical trials, and access vital resources.

Personally, I have lost two of my grandparents to this disease and it was awful watching them suffer for so long. With Senate Bill 677, healthcare providers will be more equipped to help families and patients earlier on in their diagnoses.

Fortunately, Illinois is on the forefront of improving diagnosis rates. Thanks to the leadership of Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and the support of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Senate Bill 677 was recently signed into law. This vital legislation ensures that Illinois doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who see adult patients have at least 1 hour of regular dementia training as part of their existing continuing education requirements - allowing them to better support their patients by making an Alzheimer’s diagnosis or referral.

I am so proud that Illinois has taken this major step forward in making our healthcare system more responsive to people living with dementia, their caregivers, and families. I know this victory is personal to our Lt. Governor, as it is to me and many other Illinoisans. Please join me in celebrating and thanking Lt. Governor Stratton for making this happen!

Abby Walker, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0