LETTER: Story was actually about cooperation

Found it odd that the author of the story ("Mexican heritage bonds elected officials, brings new police vehicles to Arcola," September 17) seemed to want to make the story about Donald Trump instead of focusing on what the real story was, that Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza took an interest and was able to secure a couple of used police cars for Arcola.

I do wonder what the implication of her statement is that "the last person we expected to be mayor of the city of Arcola would be a Mexican immigrant." What is she implying and why does it matter? Why is the author surprised that a conservative community that "voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump," would also elect an Hispanic mayor? Or at least that was the tone the article seemed to take in my mind.

It seems to me that Jesus Garza is a real American success story, moving here as an immigrant many years ago, establishing and building a very successful business and proudly raising his family in the town. That should be the story.

Another quote, "It's quite a juxtaposition electing a Mexican immigrant mayor just one year after voting overwhelmingly for Donald Trump, known for his tough immigration policies." It might surprise the author to know that the Hispanic community is, for the most part, conservative themselves and, having come here legally, are also supportive of tough immigration policies. Seems to me a case of putting two and two together. There is a large Hispanic/Mexican population in Arcola and evidently they voted in large part for Donald Trump.

But my main takeaway from this story was, why the focus on Donald Trump? Would have sufficed for it to be a good story about cooperation and success and left it at that.

-- Martha Yeakel, Arthur