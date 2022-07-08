LETTER: Support of Trump should make Bailey, Miller easy targets

Defeating Darren Bailey (let's dump Chicago idiocy) and Mary Miller should be an easy task.

A single issue, Donald Trump, should be sufficient to prove that these two Trump acolytes are unqualified for office due to poor judgment. Could Mary Miller's active participation in the disgusting events of Jan. 6 leave her open to DOJ investigation? Asking for a friend.

But, my fellow Americans, we live in mystifying times. The lessons of history and the power of fact-based inquiry seems to be lost on the electorate. Conservatives, like the Ole Grey Mare, "ain't what they used to be."

Trump and his so-called movement is populist/nationalist and not some grandiose return to constitutional originalism. Repubs like to moan about the dangers of socialism by citing Venezuela and similar countries as proof while choosing to ignore the truth that populists and/or oligarchs and not socialism created the instability.

In the USA (A democratic/socialist hybrid by design) we are already far down the path to oligarchy. The additional threat of Trump populism could be insurmountable.

A perfect analogy is Orwell's "Animal Farm" with Trump and his acolytes as the pigs and the Trump nation as the Rottweilers. Complain all you want, your rear is still heading out each morning to build their windmill.

John Leonard, Mattoon