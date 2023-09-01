We are writing in support of the community solar project proposed by Cypress Creek Renewables on Western Avenue.

This project will provide Mattoon with the economic and health benefits of solar energy. In light of the dangerous air quality this summer due to climate change-fueled wildfires, there’s never been a more critical time to transition away from fossil fuel energy.

A lot of misinformation has been spread among community members about this project. But here are the facts: renewable energy is good for our grid and our community; it is a positive use of agricultural farm ground; it is not dangerous to children; it does not produce excess heat; it will not reduce property value; it will not be a nuisance.

Solar and wind installation is the fastest-growing job sector in the country, and Mattoon can be at the forefront of this growing industry. Tax revenues from the project will benefit the community. The array will provide clean community solar energy to low-income residents, create employment opportunities, support local sustainability goals, and offset its carbon footprint within a few years.

This project is in the process of being adapted to incorporate community feedback, and it is the intent of the developers and landowners to be good neighbors throughout the process.

As people of faith, it matters to us that this project protects the land, air, and water we all share from the catastrophic effects of climate change. Our children and grandchildren will benefit from the transition to renewable energy, and we must consider their needs in decision-making. We urge support for this project.

-- Todd and Christina Krost, Mattoon