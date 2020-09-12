LETTER: Support those who support the unborn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘Are you a Christian?’

This presidential election is the ‘perfect storm’ for all Catholics and all faiths.

This is the perfect time to tell all Christians, as they enter the voting booth, to remember their ‘call and duty’ from God to protect the innocent lives of all the babies in the womb. Without mentioning any candidate or political party, all that is needed is to tell all the congregations to vote pro-life.

The pro-life issue is the No. 1 issue, all other issues are of little importance in comparison. We have allowed the slaughter of over 60 million babies in America since Roe v. Wade, over 1 billion world-wide.

Ask yourself, “Is God in favor of abortion, the mangling of, the tearing apart of, the ripping off limb-by-limb of His little ones for the sake of convenience and/or profit?” If your answer is, “No.”, then, there is absolutely only one choice for president. If your answer is, “Yes.”… you are not a Christian/Catholic.

Eric J. Thompson, Effingham

