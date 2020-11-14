LETTER: Take a break, leave your leaves on the ground

When I walk through my neighborhood, I smile every time I see that someone has opted to let their leaves collect on the ground.

Hidden in those piles of leaves are cocoons and chrysalises. They most likely wouldn’t survive the force of the wind coming out of a leaf-blower or being chopped up by a lawnmower.

Frogs also take cover for the winter in the fallen leaves. Queen bumblebees winter underground protected by leaves. Countless other beneficial organisms depend on the leaves. As the leaves decompose, they enrich the soil – nature’s own fertilizer.

America’s obsession with manicured lawns is contrary to what nature intended. The earth can use all the help we can give it. Save yourself a lot of work and get a richer, more beautiful environment in return by just leaving your leaves on the ground.

Ellen Wolcott, Charleston

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0