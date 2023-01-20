LETTER: Take a stand against the left

To the people of Illinois, when will you stand up against the leftist Democrats of Chicago?

They have pushed through a weapons bill that begins the destruction of the Second Amendment and it will not stop there.

These people are making legal gun owners into criminals while continuing to allow criminals and gangs to roam our streets to rob, kill, and assault individuals without fear of prosecution.

These socialists are hell-bent on taking down our state and the country, it is time people take back Springfield and vote these do-gooders out.

-- Clarence Kersey, Mattoon