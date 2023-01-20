 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Take a stand against the left

  • 0
Mattoon Letters to the Editor.jpg

To the people of Illinois, when will you stand up against the leftist Democrats of Chicago?

They have pushed through a weapons bill that begins the destruction of the Second Amendment and it will not stop there.

These people are making legal gun owners into criminals while continuing to allow criminals and gangs to roam our streets to rob, kill, and assault individuals without fear of prosecution.

These socialists are hell-bent on taking down our state and the country, it is time people take back Springfield and vote these do-gooders out.

-- Clarence Kersey, Mattoon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News