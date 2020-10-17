LETTER: Take time to learn about the candidates' views

As the Nov. 3 election date looms closer, the American public still has questions on the left's issues for moving America forward.
People may vote this election based on emotions, but a vote is the most important right given to citizens and should be based on facts and qualifications of the candidate.
We, the public, saw a very ugly, mudslinging clash of candidates that did not answer questions on the debate stage.
Ask yourself, do you want a president that won't answer straight-forward questions on issues now on citizens' minds? Joe Biden said "I am the Democrat Party," yet when questioned on stacking the Supreme Court, ending the filibuster in Congress, and eliminating the Electoral College, he declined, saying they were not issues for the election. That is wrong, members of and leaders of the Democratic Party have made them issues that Americans want answered before casting their votes.
We have seen four years with the media, left-wing radicals, and Democrats pushing a Russian collusion story, filing impeachment, and telling the public lies and fake news on the Trump administration only to now learn all was false and an attempt to oust a duly elected president. Joe Biden had served eight years under the Obama administration but will not discuss his son Hunter Biden's business dealings with China and the Ukraine. It would behoove the public to question conflict of interest charges being possible. Voters should look up the documentary tape on YouTube titled "Riding the Dragon, Biden Family Connection to China." This is an eye-opening documentary.
Lastly, what are Joe Biden's plans for the reformed America under his leadership? People need to research the internet for the "Biden/Sanders Manifesto." This is the original plan that Joe, Bernie, Elizabeth, and AOC's committees came to agreement on for Joe to gain the votes and support of the radical left. Then look up Joe Biden's "Unity" plan which he says is the Democratic Party plan he will follow. This plan has modified and lessened the radical views to keep the moderate voters. To be sure, if Biden wins the election, the radical left will drive Joe to follow the Manifesto which will only lead our country to certain destruction.
Before you vote, research the candidate but vote for America and its people, not a political party.
Clarence Kersey, Mattoon
