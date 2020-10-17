LETTER: Take time to learn about the candidates' views

As the Nov. 3 election date looms closer, the American public still has questions on the left's issues for moving America forward.

People may vote this election based on emotions, but a vote is the most important right given to citizens and should be based on facts and qualifications of the candidate.

We, the public, saw a very ugly, mudslinging clash of candidates that did not answer questions on the debate stage.

Ask yourself, do you want a president that won't answer straight-forward questions on issues now on citizens' minds? Joe Biden said "I am the Democrat Party," yet when questioned on stacking the Supreme Court, ending the filibuster in Congress, and eliminating the Electoral College, he declined, saying they were not issues for the election. That is wrong, members of and leaders of the Democratic Party have made them issues that Americans want answered before casting their votes.