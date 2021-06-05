LETTER: Take time to learn history

Now, about that infamous Jim Crow episode in our distant past that Democrats are using to accuse Republicans of using to restrict the African-American vote in Georgia. Our history tells a far different story. And if it had been taught in our schools, which is questionable now days, people would know the facts.

Following our Civil War, and for ninety years thereafter, those states below the Mason-Dixon Line were referred to as the solid south, for they voted the Democratic ticket year after year. African Americans were threatened, coerced, retaliated against and some were actually hanged by the Democrats for voting the Republican ticket.

That is the real Jim Crow story. How it has been turned around by the Democrats, for political purposes, by the historical ignorance of the American people is yet another story.

Jack Pierce, Mattoon.

