LETTER: Taking issue with objective of critical race theory

This is in response to the article “Book-burning next step in right’s classroom hysteria”. (Nov 20)

You notice from the title that the person uses negative radical words to describe people who are concerned about what our students will be taught in the schools. The person even compares them to 1930s German Nazism. The writer is against the conservative right and tries to make the conservatives look like they are bad by calling them names, such as: extremists, hysteria, and zealots who condemn critical race theory without understanding.

The big consequence of liberal ideas was going against the traditional family which is evident by single parents, divorced parents, sex without marriage, and abortion.

The following is part of an article written by The Heritage Foundation.

Critical race theory proponents say American culture is a conspiracy to perpetuate white supremacy by imposing white concepts on people of other races. Thus, members of minority groups must reject habits and ideas practiced by other cultures, even if the activities promote community cohesion and individual well-being. CRT champions curricula and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs that separate individuals by race, or teach that concepts such as being on time, hard work, and literacy are products of white values, and should be rejected by minorities.

June Ground, Mattoon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0