LETTER: Tell Dick Durbin to support Medicare for All

The U.S. is in a health crisis the likes of which we have not experienced in a century.

The loss of lives is quickly approaching the number of U.S. military deaths in WWII. Illinois Single Payer Coalition (ISPC) believes that Improved Medicare for All is the best way to make certain that everyone has access to the health care they need, a lifesaving necessity at this time.

ISPC has contacted Senator Dick Durbin multiple times seeking his support. We have called, emailed, sent petitions, and requested meetings with him. We did not hear back from him until after the election. Our request to him was simple. Sign a pledge to stop taking money from the for-profit healthcare industry. Why? Because historically politicians make decisions that put the concerns of their corporate donors over the needs of their constituents.

Considering that he was just reelected for six more years, it would seem he could easily afford to stop taking money from them. This would help his constituents begin to believe that he actually puts their health first when making policy decisions pertaining to health care. The fact that he has told us he will not sign the pledge, leads us to believe that he truly doesn't care about what is best for his constituents.