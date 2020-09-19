LETTER: Thank you Oakland schools for class decision

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to the Oakland School District for reopening this fall to get the students back where they belong — in school.

I am quite certain that the administration and school board members considered the benefits and risks of both in-person and virtual learning.

Although there were obvious concerns about returning to school, the evidence indicated that school aged children were at low risk for contracting COVID-19.

Evidence also showed that in-person schooling was what was in the best interest of the students.

Thank you Oakland schools for reaching out to your parents in a survey and using the data collected along with research to make an informed decision.

Thank you for noticing that families were stressed to the breaking point and that online school simply wasn’t as productive — or, for those without access to computers, wasn’t even possible.

Thank you Oakland schools for recognizing there were some families at higher risk and allowing them to choose remote learning if that is what was best for their family.

Thank you Oakland schools for knowing our school plays such a critical role in supporting the whole child, not just their academic achievement.