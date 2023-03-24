Thank you so much for returning the "Glancing Back" section to the paper! I hope that others get the sense of perspective and community achievement that I feel when I read it.

With music and medicine available online at the push of a button, it seems hard to imagine it's only been 100 years that Mattoon had radio, only 50 years that we've had Sarah Bush, and a brief 25 years that we've had 911.

I wish more people valued the daily service a local newspaper provides. I am grateful for all you do. Thanks for still being there for all of us.

-- Brandon St. Michael, Mattoon