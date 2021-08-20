LETTER: Thanks Heidi Larson for standing up to bully

The Mattoon school board recently voted on the governor’s mask mandate. This letter isn’t to debate pro or anti masking, we’ve discussed that topic ad nauseum and everyone has their own opinions.

The bigger issue is that of states hijacking control away from local elected entities. Democrat governors shouldn’t be ordering local school districts to mandate masks, and Republican governors shouldn’t be telling them they can’t. Governors of both parties should leave the decision to local school boards.

School officials have commented that their hands are tied because the governor has threatened to withhold funding and strip accreditation. Of course he has. That’s what bullies do. The schoolyard bully never respectfully requests that you give him your lunch money; he threatens to beat you up if you don’t.

I get the urge to bow to the threat. Local school boards are the skinny kid, and the governor is the schoolyard bully. If you’re the skinny kid being threatened by a bully twice your size, the easy choice is to hand over your lunch money and avoid a fight.

That’s what most victims do. But once in a while there’s that one kid in a hundred with the courage to defy the bully. Thank you Heidi Larson for being that kid.

Randy Ervin, Mattoon

