LETTER: The body is a wonderful machine without prejudice

What wonderful machines we are.

Regardless of our color, race, nationality, or religious beliefs, every person has the same components, heart, lungs brains, etc., which are assembled the same way and work the same way.

Blood transfusions can be made between two people that have the same blood type regardless of their race, color, or nationality.

Thus, I can not find any rational reason to hate a person that has the same components as I, that are assembled the same as mine, function the same as mine, and whose blood could save my life.

Don Searles, Mattoon

