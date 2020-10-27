LETTER: There's a reason the rich oppose tax amendment

One such citizen is Ken Griffin, who took home over 15,000 times the state's median household income last year and is spending $20 million to try to convince Illinois citizens to vote against the amendment. Incidentally, this is less than the amount he would save on his taxes every year if the amendment were to fail.

To get an idea of how big Griffin’s annual income is, imagine an immense skyscraper with 150 floors and 100 rooms per floor. Think of the income of a typical Illinois resident (about $65,000) as represented by one room. Griffin’s income is the entire building! In other words, Griffin makes as much as in one year as 15,000 ordinary citizens. Furthermore, that just compares annual income. The disparity between the existing wealth of the average Illinois citizen and Ken Griffin is far greater. These rich anti-amendment folks know that the majority of voters would not object to the rich paying more, which is why they want to keep their tax rate chained to what the poor and middle class can pay by maintaining a flat tax. Let’s break that chain. Vote yes.