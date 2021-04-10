LETTER: Time is now to address shortcomings in mental health care

With the advent and ongoing distribution of effective COVID-19 vaccines, public discourse has naturally shifted toward the lifting of restrictions instituted in light of the virus’ spread.

However, from the onset of the pandemic, the prospect of a post-COVID-19 world has been marked by the notion that, in some undefined capacity, the society to which we are returning will be unlike that which we knew before.

That is to say, the incurred losses and subsequent consequences of the pandemic are so far-reaching that they will be largely immeasurable for years to come.

From my observation, one such consequence that is seldom being discussed is the significantly increased need for mental health services among the general public. A colossal loss of human life and the universally-shared experience of prolonged social isolation will invariably have, to varying degrees, yielded a detrimental effect on the psychological state of most people.

Considering that mental health services were inaccessible to a large portion of the American populace on a cost-prohibitive basis alone prior to COVID-19, it is reasonable to assume that, without institutional change, the disastrous nature of American mental health policy will greatly intensify.