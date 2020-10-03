LETTER: Too many lives lost to suicides involving guns

Perhaps we don’t always think of gun violence as a rural issue, or we think of rural America as a place where gun sense already exists.

We often think of gun violence in association with mass shootings and gun homicides, but we lose Americans daily to unintentional shootings and firearm suicide.

Ninety percent of unintentional shooting deaths and injuries among children occur in the home. And deaths are not the only awful result from gun violence: for every person shot and killed by a gun, two more are wounded. September was National Suicide Awareness Month, and addressing firearm suicide is an essential part of work to end gun violence.

In Illinois, the rate of gun suicide increased 39% from 2009 to 2018, and 39.4% of gun deaths in Illinois are gun suicide deaths. For people of all ages, access to a gun increases the risk of death by suicide three times over.

Gun suicide is a preventable public health crisis — especially among young people. Youth suicide has increased every year since 2007, and nearly 3000 teens and young adults die by firearm suicide each year. We all want to keep our families safe and work toward a better future, one free from gun violence.