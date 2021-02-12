LETTER: Trump deserves praise for vaccine development

The news media and the Democrats have slammed President Trump for everything he has done. If he had walked on water, they would have criticized him because he couldn’t swim.

I want to compliment President Trump for the actions he took to get an approved vaccine for COVID-19 and the speed at which it is being distributed. On the internet site Just The News, a headline reads, Trump administration's vaccine effort wows the world. French President Emmanuel Macron, who several times publicly squabbled with former President Trump throughout Trump's presidency, openly expressed admiration of the Trump administration's Herculean efforts to develop, test, manufacture, and distribute a coronavirus vaccine on a national and eventually global scale.

Trump’s Warp Speed was buoyed by billions of dollars in funding, the mobilization of large swaths of the federal government, a partnership with major drug companies, an aggressive development, and trial schedule, and countless scientific workers, public health experts, and civil servants, all to realize Trump's stated goal of a viable vaccine by December 2020.