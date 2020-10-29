LETTER: Trump doesn't know how to lead country

"Make America Great Again." What the president means is make him great again as our president.

If he cared about this country he would work his people to stop this virus. He said Saturday in front of a crowd at the White House it's going away. Really? 56,000 more cases Sunday, has been 50,000 for five days. What world does he believe in?

He lies to us every day. In July, this year they have recorded over 20,000 in 3 1/2 years in the White House.

Josef Goebbels, Hitler's propaganda minister if famous for saying that if you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. Well, it's working well for President Trump.

The best defense against Trump's lies is his overwhelming defeat and the defeat of the Republican Party in November.

Do you want a leader as president who doesn't' know how to lead this country?

If so, kiss your health care, goodbye, more lives gone. He said when he became president he would get rid of Obamacare. Still after 3 /12 years he doesn't have a better one. If he does get rid of it, 20 million people won't have health care. Many, many, don't have any now because of losing jobs to the virus.