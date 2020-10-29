LETTER: Trump doesn't know how to lead country

"Make America Great Again." What the president means is make him great again as our president.
If he cared about this country he would work his people to stop this virus. He said Saturday in front of a crowd at the White House it's going away. Really? 56,000 more cases Sunday, has been 50,000 for five days. What world does he believe in?
He lies to us every day. In July, this year they have recorded over 20,000 in 3 1/2 years in the White House.
Josef Goebbels, Hitler's propaganda minister if famous for saying that if you tell a big enough lie and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. Well, it's working well for President Trump.
The best defense against Trump's lies is his overwhelming defeat and the defeat of the Republican Party in November.
Do you want a leader as president who doesn't' know how to lead this country?
If so, kiss your health care, goodbye, more lives gone. He said when he became president he would get rid of Obamacare. Still after 3 /12 years he doesn't have a better one. If he does get rid of it, 20 million people won't have health care. Many, many, don't have any now because of losing jobs to the virus.
One of our top scientists told him in January 2020 how bad this could be. Also told President Trump what supplies to order for the health care of our people. He didn't listen because he is smarter than they are.
His own infection has refocused attention on the virus and and on the handling of it. If he cant' safeguard his own health, how can he be trusted to protect others?
He has too much to handle so we should let him go to Florida and play golf every day.
Our county is more in debt since he became president than we were in World War II. This man has been bankrupt six times. His father left him millions, plus high-end real estate.
This president is a liar, bully, cheat and a name-calling person. Someone I can't trust and other countries can't either.
He has done a few things he said he would: Drain the swamp. Yes, put them in the White House cause they are loyal to him, not our country.
Cut taxes, yes to his rich friends, etc.
Build the wall he said, Mexico would pay for it. We are.
His people in the White House can't tell him bad things like views on Russia. Meadows said to someone in the White House if he did, he would be dead.
I guess he only wants to live in a fairy world.
Please, please go vote.
Helen McCoy, Neoga
