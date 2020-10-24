 Skip to main content
LETTER: Trump lacks empathy needed to lead
editor's pick

There is an old term called "Yellow Dog Democrat", meaning if a Republican ran against the dog, they would vote for the dog.

I don't consider myself in this category, but most dogs, and even a few cats, have one quality that Donald Trump sorely lacks. That quality is called "empathy." It's sad, but he just doesn't have it.

Luckily there's an opponent running who has experience, intelligence, leadership, plus "empathy" which, in my opinion is the biggest plus of all.

Mary O'Neill, Charleston

