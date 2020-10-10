LETTER: Trump leading followers down dangerous path

In reply to Mr. Jack Pierce's letter of Sept. 26 about the Georgia double voting by the Democrats. Do you ever fact check anything?

First thing, their Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, said there were 1,000 ballots in question, not 8,000. He should not have made this announcement at all until he had all the facts. He presented no evidence to support the double voting allegations.

After his announcement, several voter advocate groups slammed the secretary of state for making claims of wrongdoing without any proof. All he wanted to do was create chaos and plant seeds of doubt. Same as President Trump.

We have had mail-in voting for years and President Trump is the first to make such absurd claims about their legality. Looks like the Republicans are the ones trying to disrupt the November election.

President Trump sounds more and more like some of his good friends, Mr. Putin, for example, and they are all dictators. He would like to change the term limits for the president so he, like Putin, could stay in office forever. So much for our democracy.

Trump has already alienated our allies, posted his people in all of the top positions. People who would destroy the EPA, our justice system, the postal system, our health care system, and the list goes on and on.