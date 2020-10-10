LETTER: Trump leading followers down dangerous path

In reply to Mr. Jack Pierce's letter of Sept. 26 about the Georgia double voting by the Democrats. Do you ever fact check anything?
First thing, their Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger, said there were 1,000 ballots in question, not 8,000. He should not have made this announcement at all until he had all the facts. He presented no evidence to support the double voting allegations.
After his announcement, several voter advocate groups slammed the secretary of state for making claims of wrongdoing without any proof. All he wanted to do was create chaos and plant seeds of doubt. Same as President Trump.
We have had mail-in voting for years and President Trump is the first to make such absurd claims about their legality. Looks like the Republicans are the ones trying to disrupt the November election.
President Trump sounds more and more like some of his good friends, Mr. Putin, for example, and they are all dictators. He would like to change the term limits for the president so he, like Putin, could stay in office forever. So much for our democracy.
Trump has already alienated our allies, posted his people in all of the top positions. People who would destroy the EPA, our justice system, the postal system, our health care system, and the list goes on and on.
So much for climate change. Don't believe in that either. You think Biden is a robot? Ha!
What are all of these people? I guess they and all the Republican senators would follow Trump into hell if he told them to. Trump made the comment he could kill someone and get by with it. What do you Christian conservatives think of that? For shame.
Also to respond to the letter written by Shari McKinney. Thank you. My sentiments exactly. I believe God will be the final judge and therefore I do not want anyone making any decisions for me. I wish you so-called conservatives, who have never done anything wrong, would please not make decisions for people you know nothing about or their circumstances.
I am an independent and have voted, in my 80 years of life, for many Republicans and Democrats, but I feel at this time we have no choice. To me, Donald Trump is the reincarnation of the Devil.
Romans 14:12-13: "So then, each of us will give an account of ourselves to God. Therefore let us stop passing judgement on one another. Instead, make up your mind to not put any stumbling block or obstacle in the way of a brother or sister."
Patricia Johnson, Hindsboro
