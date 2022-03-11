 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick

LETTER: Trump 'stench' continues long after failed reelection

  • 0

As if most of the Republican Party calling the assault on our capital building by a group of disgruntled out of control Donald Trump supporters a normal tourist activity, the head of the RNC issued a written opinion that is equally as egregious, saying the events on that date was legitimate political discourse.

Perhaps they are in an authoritarian country, but certainly not in a free country.

The stench of the Trump administration continues to permeate the daily news even more than a full year after the voters ousted him from office.

Paul Harrell, Charleston

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News