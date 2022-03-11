LETTER: Trump 'stench' continues long after failed reelection

As if most of the Republican Party calling the assault on our capital building by a group of disgruntled out of control Donald Trump supporters a normal tourist activity, the head of the RNC issued a written opinion that is equally as egregious, saying the events on that date was legitimate political discourse.
Perhaps they are in an authoritarian country, but certainly not in a free country.
The stench of the Trump administration continues to permeate the daily news even more than a full year after the voters ousted him from office.
Paul Harrell, Charleston