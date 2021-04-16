LETTER: Trump's achievements worth celebrating

" Ac-cent-uate the positive..." These words are the short, melodic ways of celebrating the presidency of Donald J. Trump.

During his tenure his achievements are worth noting and celebrating.

The tax reforms he championed are what you would expect from a Republican. One difference is that he fought for them with a vigor that marked his can-do-will-do way.

His tax reforms opened the way for average working Americans to prosperity. His reforms in trade treaties also improved American life. With help from Mike Pompeo as secretary of state the Middle East became far less violent and cruel, maybe even tranquil.

This list could continue. Shall we remember his management of our southern border?

"Accentuate the positive" — with a fighting spirit. "Don't mess with Mr. in between." All this was done while being hounded with phoney and frivolous investigations by people who had decided to destroy his presidency even before he was inaugurated. We need his return to power.

"Latch on to the affir-ma-tive. Don-t mess with Mr. in between."

Leonidas H. Miller, Mattoon

