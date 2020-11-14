LETTER: Trump's bullying tactics to blame for his defeat

I am in the second stage of grief, anger, because Joe Biden was elected our next president. The person I am angry with is Donald J. Trump. In my opinion, be brought it on his self.

No one likes to be criticized and bullied and when they are, they fight back. His constant bullying with his tweets and verbal slams caused people to hate him. The more he tweeted the more people hated him. Hate is the worst emotion. It causes people to murder and start wars.

According to insider.com, Trump tweeted 200 times on Friday, Nov 6, and 468 times for the week. Two hundred times a day is one every 18 seconds, which means he is tweeting continually for 24 hours. In my opinion, a person tweeting that many times has serious mental problems. Most of his tweets were like pouring gasoline on a fire. They only inflamed people and made them hate him more.

Trump’s actions clearly show that he is completely ignorant about good human relations because he kept bullying people and shooting himself in the foot until he finally committed human relations suicide. That is why he was not reelected.

Don Searles, Mattoon

