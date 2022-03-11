LETTER: U.S. leaders need unity in Ukraine response

As Russia's megalomaniac leader puts pressure on the rest of the world to join in on what could be the next world war, let's remember that is exactly what Putin wants.

Putin doesn't want stability. Putin doesn't want equality. Putin doesn't want peace. Putin doesn't want Ukraine to exist. Putin wants, nay — he needs, war.

The leaders of our country, Republicans, Democrats, everything in between and beyond, now have a chance to come together for the first time in a long time for one common goal. Avoid war and promote world peace. If we can't all get behind that idea, I'm not sure what commonality we will ever find going forward.

But this isn't just a chance for out country's leaders; this is a chance for the world's leaders to stand against the regime that is pushing us toward WWIII and violence without an end in sight. We've seen the devastation of past wars. Let's not be a part of a repeating history.

Kody Czerwonka, Montrose

