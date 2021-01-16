LETTER: U.S. Rep. Mary Miller did nothing wrong referencing Hitler

Representative Mary Miller recently received inflammatory attacks like “Mary Miller Praises Hitler” found in a Chicago Sun-Times article, among swathes of condemnations. There is no evidence that Miller praises or even tolerates Hitler. Quoting a person does not equal praise of that person.

When Miller claimed “Hitler was right about one thing,” she was not implying correctness of any other statements or actions he made or advocating for any of his positions, views, or actions. Even the vilest and most reprehensible of individuals speak truth at some points, and to believe otherwise is naïve and clouded in zealotry.

Are children the future? Whitney Houston seemed to think so; truthfully, “Children are the future” is a very trite expression. If the statement is at all true, then Hitler must have been correct about that one item, and to deny that fact is to deny the process of logic itself.