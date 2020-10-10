LETTER: Urge Shimkus to support dementia bill

Elder abuse is on the rise in America and individuals living with dementia are particularly susceptible.

In fact, as many as 62% of the 5.8 million Americans living with dementia experience psychological abuse, and as many as one-fourth have been physically abused.

As someone who has been personally impacted by this disease through my experiences of being a caregiver for my mom who had vascular dementia, we cannot ignore the severity of this issue, especially during an isolating and unprecedented time in our nation’s history.

Unfortunately, professionals who deal with elder abuse have little training on how to work with people with dementia. Thus, they may interpret their interactions as uncooperative, disruptive, or combative rather than fully understanding the unique needs of those living with the disease.

Thankfully, the Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (S. 3703/H.R. 6813) will require elder abuse training specifically for dementia for these professionals to improve the quality of interactions and ultimately protect this vulnerable group from elder abuse.