We do not need or want wind turbines in Coles County. The recent turbine falling near Paxton, Illinois, could just as easily happen here in Coles County if we do not stand up to the big business wind company of Coles Wind and APEX.

Due to the governor and the state recently approving a bill that takes away local control, every county in the state is now at the hands of what the state feels is the "right" thing to do. Our county a few months ago approved a wind ordinance that is now meaningless due to this new legislation. The only recourse we now have at the local level is for our Coles County board members to vote no on any wind turbine applications that might be presented to them.

The proposed wind turbines are going to be over 700 feet tall -- taller than the St. Louis Arch. During construction, the roads will be destroyed due to the extreme weight of the construction vehicles. Once installed, these wind turbines will negatively impact productive farmland, create hazardous wildlife conditions, produce sound and shadow problems, and above all else will not generate any electricity for use in Coles County.

Testimony in various counties throughout the state have backed up all of these claims that this "green energy" is anything but environmentally friendly. The blades, the concrete, the towers themselves, every single component of the wind turbines is not renewable. This proposed wind turbine project is scheduled to be directly in the flight path of the medivac helicopter that goes from Sarah Bush to Champaign.

Please contact the Coles County board members and tell them to not approve any wind turbine projects that might be presented to them. Let's use the last bit of local control that we have.

-- Tom Sherman, Humboldt