LETTER: Veteran offended by Miller's actions

U.S. Representative, 15th Congressional District, Mary Miller, contributed to the mob action upon our Capitol, Wednesday, 6, January 2021.

Her coalition with other Republican representatives to not certify votes of the electoral college for Biden-Harris insulted Republicans and Democrats throughout the United States of America who are diligent and certain that we have legitimate elections.

Miller stated her continued support of President Trump recently in our local newspaper, Journal Gazette-Times Courier, Mattoon, IL, although the president incited a violent mob action against our Capitol. Five people died during this mob activity. Among them a Capitol police officer who was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher, one woman shot, and one woman who was trampled to death by her fellow mobsters.

I am a veteran of foreign war (Desert Shield and Desert Storm, 1544th Trans Co, Illinois National Guard, Paris, IL). Mary Miller has insulted all veterans who have served our nation.

We served so that there would be no such action as occurred on 06 January 2021. The images imprinted on my mind of hooligans climbing on and breaking into our Capitol are devastating yet, Miller continues to support President Trump who incited the mob.