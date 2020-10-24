LETTER: Vote yes, make Pritzker pay more taxes

If you have a “Pritzker sucks” sign in your yard, you’ll be interested to know that if the tax amendment passes in November, over 99% of us in Coles County will see lower taxes, but Pritzker's personal taxes will increase by over $100,000.
If it doesn’t pass, we’ll be stuck paying that money for him and people like him, as we always have. Is that fair?
Make Pritzker pay his fair share and vote yes on the Illinois allow for graduated income tax amendment.
Annalisa Switzer, Ashmore
