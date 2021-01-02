LETTER: Voters made wrong choice for 15th District

As a former resident of Mattoon/Coles County I was very excited to learn about a recent candidate for the 15th Congressional District.

Erika Weaver sounded exactly like what Mattoon and Coles County needs. But then, I was very sorry to learn of her loss. She was definitely the most qualified of the candidates running. When you learn that Mary Miller (her opponent) was endorsed by Trump as well as Jim Jordan of Ohio, one cannot help but wonder how Erika could have lost in her run for congress.

I was very disappointed to find that Coles County passed up the opportunity for a highly qualified person and instead chose a “female conservative” whose values align with a president who mocks the disabled, calls military people suckers and losers, treats women as sex objects? It’s time to ask “conservatives” some difficult questions, such as:

When did it become a conservative value to ignore facts, dwell in conspiracy theories, approve of white supremacy and ignore science and the environment? How do "conservatives" feel about the treatment of immigrants and children caged at our borders, the global image of our nation, health care needs of our people or the inequity of social justice? How do they feel about incompetence and lack of leadership at the highest levels of our country?